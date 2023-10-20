Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Trade Rumors: Lions EDGE Julian Okwara on the block

Detroit Lions Trade Rumors: Lions EDGE on the block

Detroit Lions Trade Rumors: Lions EDGE Julian Okwara on the block

As the NFL trade deadline draws near, the rumor mill is abuzz with speculations about potential player trades and Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac released a list of players rumored to be on the trade block this season. The one Detroit Lions player included on the list is EDGE Julian Okwara.

2023 Detroit Lions likely to catch huge break Detroit Lions practice squad Detroit Lions sign Daurice Fountain Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs Calvin Johnson Detroit Lions uniform combo Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions David Montgomery Injury Update Detroit Lions uniform combo Detroit Lions Trade Rumors

Julian Okwara rumored to be on trade block

From Spotrac:

The former 3rd rounder finds himself buried in the Lions depth chart right now as he returns from an early season knee injury. Now on an expiring rookie contract, look for Detroit to seek a late round draft pick in exchange for his friendly $712,475 deadline salary.

Read More

Detroit Lions tipped play call vs. Buccaneers still gained 20 yards

Amon-Ra St. Brown wears hilarious costume to pay off bet [Video]

Dan Campbell shares Detroit Lions Process for NFL Trade Deadline

Why it Matters

Julian Okwara faces stiff competition with players like Aidan Hutchinson, John Cominsky, Charles Harris, and Romeo Okwara, all ahead of him on the depth chart. Despite his efforts during camp, Okwara couldn't secure a higher position. In addition, the return of Josh Paschal to practice this week further crowds the position. This surplus of edge rushers raises questions about Okwara's chances of getting significant playing time, which means he is certainly a candidate to be traded.

Detroit Lions make decision on Julian Okwara

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Trade rumors swirl around the NFL as the trade deadline approaches.
  2. Rumor is that the Detroit Lions have reportedly placed edge rusher Julian Okwara on the trade block.
  3. The deep competition in the Lions' edge rusher position and the return of other key players contribute to the speculation about Okwara's potential trade.

Bottom Line: Okwara's Uncertain Future

Julian Okwara's presence on the trade block signifies a pivotal moment in his career. Whether he remains with the Detroit Lions or embarks on a new journey with another team, this situation highlights the evolving nature of NFL rosters and the ever-present pursuit of roster optimization in professional football.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?