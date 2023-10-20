Detroit Lions Trade Rumors: Lions EDGE Julian Okwara on the block

As the NFL trade deadline draws near, the rumor mill is abuzz with speculations about potential player trades and Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac released a list of players rumored to be on the trade block this season. The one Detroit Lions player included on the list is EDGE Julian Okwara.

Julian Okwara rumored to be on trade block

From Spotrac:

The former 3rd rounder finds himself buried in the Lions depth chart right now as he returns from an early season knee injury. Now on an expiring rookie contract, look for Detroit to seek a late round draft pick in exchange for his friendly $712,475 deadline salary.

Why it Matters

Julian Okwara faces stiff competition with players like Aidan Hutchinson, John Cominsky, Charles Harris, and Romeo Okwara, all ahead of him on the depth chart. Despite his efforts during camp, Okwara couldn't secure a higher position. In addition, the return of Josh Paschal to practice this week further crowds the position. This surplus of edge rushers raises questions about Okwara's chances of getting significant playing time, which means he is certainly a candidate to be traded.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Okwara's Uncertain Future

Julian Okwara's presence on the trade block signifies a pivotal moment in his career. Whether he remains with the Detroit Lions or embarks on a new journey with another team, this situation highlights the evolving nature of NFL rosters and the ever-present pursuit of roster optimization in professional football.