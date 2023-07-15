Merch
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions uniform re-design goes viral [Photos]

By W.G. Brady
With the Detroit Lions recently unveiling their new alternate helmet, there has been a ton of chatter about what their new uniforms could look like in 2024. Well, @thekylecyr and @beaucreatez on Instagram are feeding that chatter with their latest Lions uniform redesign, which has gone viral.

Detroit Lions uniform re-design goes viral

Here are a couple of photos of the re-design. What is really cool about the edit below is that the creators even edited the jerseys that the fans are wearing!

Detroit Lions uniform re-design
Detroit Lions uniform re-design

Bottom Line: The New Uniforms Are Coming

Though it has not been formally announced yet, Lions team president Rod Wood said back in February that the team has already been “working with Nike, looking at uniforms that will probably be for 2024.”

“There will not be new uniforms in 2023,” Wood told Dave Birkett. “I know people get over their skis on that. It takes really two years to really get it going, so (Lions chief communications and brand officer) Brian (Facchini) and a team have been kind of working with Nike, looking at uniforms that will probably be for 2024. It could be an interesting overhaul of the uniforms. We will have a new alternative helmet though this year. We didn’t do that (last season).”

Jerry Jacobs gives 3 reasons why THIS is the Detroit Lions season

