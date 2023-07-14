If you are a fan of the Detroit Lions, there have been numerous times when you thought the team would finally get over the hump and win their first playoff game since the 1991 season. Well, Jerry Jacobs just gave you three reasons to believe that THIS is the Lions' season.

Jerry Jacobs gives 3 reasons why THIS is the Detroit Lions season

Here are the three reasons Jacobs gave SB Nation:

“So the first reason, the season we had last year when we went 9-8, we let one game interfere with that. So we are trying not to let that happen again. So we are just trying to finish all the way.”

“Second reason, we got a head coach, Dan Campbell, who going to push us to be great every day and that is just going to make us better for the season.”

“And the third reason, we’ve got players who want to contribute and be in as one to make the team and the organization better.”

Bottom Line: Jacobs Believes

One thing is for sure, Jacobs is extremely confident in himself as a player, but he is also extremely confident in the Lions. After winning eight of their final ten games in 2022, the Lions are now the favorite to win the NFC North and host an NFL playoff game.