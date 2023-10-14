Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo for Week 6 matchup vs. Buccaneers

If the Detroit Lions want to move to 5-1 on the season, they will have to take care of business on Sunday afternoon, on the road, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will be facing a 3-1 team, that is rather healthy and is coming off their bye week. Just moments ago, the Lions released their uniform combo for their Week 6 matchup against the Buccaneers.

Which Uniform Combo Will the Detroit Lions Wear?

The Lions have released their uniform combo for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, and as you can see below, they will be wearing their white jerseys along with grey pants and white socks.

Bottom Line: A Golden Opportunity for the Lions

The Lions will have a golden opportunity to take another step toward a playoff berth when they take on the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. With a win, they will move to 5-1 on the season, which would be absolutely amazing. But, we have to remember that the Buccaneers are also in first place in their division, and they too will be looking for a big win.