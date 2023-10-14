Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo for Week 6 matchup vs. Buccaneers

Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo for Week 6 matchup vs. Buccaneers. What is your favorite uniform combo that the Lions wear?

Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo for Week 6 matchup vs. Buccaneers

If the Detroit Lions want to move to 5-1 on the season, they will have to take care of business on Sunday afternoon, on the road, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will be facing a 3-1 team, that is rather healthy and is coming off their bye week. Just moments ago, the Lions released their uniform combo for their Week 6 matchup against the Buccaneers.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo for Week 6 matchup vs. BuccaneersWhich Uniform Combo Will the Detroit Lions Wear?Bottom Line: A Golden Opportunity for the Lions
6 Former Detroit Lions Detroit Lions announce unfortunate decision Brian Branch and Alex Anzalone fined by NFL Detroit Lions Eligible to Return From Inured Reserve Jahmyr Gibbs NFL career Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo

Which Uniform Combo Will the Detroit Lions Wear?

The Lions have released their uniform combo for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, and as you can see below, they will be wearing their white jerseys along with grey pants and white socks.

Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo,detroit lions

Bottom Line: A Golden Opportunity for the Lions

The Lions will have a golden opportunity to take another step toward a playoff berth when they take on the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. With a win, they will move to 5-1 on the season, which would be absolutely amazing. But, we have to remember that the Buccaneers are also in first place in their division, and they too will be looking for a big win.

Read More

Detroit Lions place 2 players on IR, make 3 additional roster moves

Former NFL GM says Detroit Lions can WIN Super Bowl

Detroit Lions: NFL Insider suggests blockbuster trade to bolster defense

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?