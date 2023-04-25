Detroit Lions updated 2023 NFC North odds following Aaron Rodgers trade

In case you have been in a cave for the past 24 hours or so, the Green Bay Packers have traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets for draft picks. With Rodgers officially being traded to the Jets, the 2023 NFC North odds have been updated, and not surprisingly, our Detroit Lions are still the favorite to win the decision in 2023.

With Rodgers being sent out of the NFC North, the division odds have been released, and as you can see below, the Lions are the favorite at +130, followed by the Vikings (+300), Bears (+325), and Packers (+450).

Bottom Line: There is work to be done for Lions

As a fan of the Lions, it is pretty cool to see them listed as the odds-on favorite to win the NFC North for the first time since it changed from the NFC Central Division. With that being said, there are so many things that need to go right, and so many things that can go wrong, that can determine a division winner on a yearly basis. Yes, the Lions are +130 to win the North, but now they have to go out on the field and prove themselves.