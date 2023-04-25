Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions Betting Info

Detroit Lions updated 2023 NFC North odds following Aaron Rodgers trade

By W.G. Brady
0
0

Inside the Article:

In case you have been in a cave for the past 24 hours or so, the Green Bay Packers have traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets for draft picks. With Rodgers officially being traded to the Jets, the 2023 NFC North odds have been updated, and not surprisingly, our Detroit Lions are still the favorite to win the decision in 2023.

Detroit Lions Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Germany Chiefs Dave Birkett Bobby Wagner NFLPA Report Card NFL Scouting Combine Detroit Lions free agency 2023 NFL Mock Draft Detroit Lions cap space C.J. Moore 2023 NFC North Odds

Key Points

  • Rodgers has been traded to the Jets
  • The NFC North odds have been updated
  • The Lions are still the favorite to win the division in 2023

Detroit Lions updated NFC North odds following Aaron Rodgers trade

With Rodgers being sent out of the NFC North, the division odds have been released, and as you can see below, the Lions are the favorite at +130, followed by the Vikings (+300), Bears (+325), and Packers (+450).

- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions 2023 NFC North Odds

Bottom Line: There is work to be done for Lions

As a fan of the Lions, it is pretty cool to see them listed as the odds-on favorite to win the NFC North for the first time since it changed from the NFC Central Division. With that being said, there are so many things that need to go right, and so many things that can go wrong, that can determine a division winner on a yearly basis. Yes, the Lions are +130 to win the North, but now they have to go out on the field and prove themselves.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Detroit Lions make multiple trades in 2023 NFL Mock Draft posted by The Athletic
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions NotesW.G. Brady -

Detroit Lions make multiple trades in 2023 NFL Mock Draft posted by The Athletic

This full 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft has the Detroit Lions making two very smart trades.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.