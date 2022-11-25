Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills breaks Thanksgiving television record

If you happened to tune in for the Thanksgiving Day matchup at Ford Field between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills, you had the opportunity to watch one of the best games of the 2022 NFL season. Heading into the game, most believed (not us) the Bills would destroy the Lions, but that did not happen as they had to kick a field goal in the final seconds to secure a 28-25 Thanksgiving Day win. According to reports, Thursday’s Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills game broke a Thanksgiving television record.

This week's hottest stories Keon Coleman reacts to accusations ... Please enable JavaScript

What Thanksgiving record did the Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills break?

According to a report from Paramount, the Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills Thanksgiving Day matchup is CBS Sports’ Most-Watched Game of the Season with 31.627 Million Viewers.

But that’s not all.

Featured Videos



The report says ‘CBS Sports’ presentation of the Bills’ victory over the Lions delivered the most-watched early Thanksgiving Day game on any network on record (since 1988).’

Wow! That is pretty impressive!