Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills: How to watch, listen to, and stream

Happy Thanksgiving! Believe it or not, we are already heading into Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season! On Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to win their fourth game in a row when they host the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field. The Lions will have their work cut out for them as the Bills are one of the top teams in the NFL. Here is everything you need to know in terms of watching, listening to, and streaming the Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills.
How can you watch Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills?
Here is all the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s game between the Lions and the Bills.
What: Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills
When: Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Weather: Indoors
Television: CBS
Television Broadcast Team: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Streaming Options: Detroit Lions’ mobile app and NFL+
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, list of other radio affiliates
Radio Broadcast Team: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Point Spread: Bills -9.5
Prediction:
It’s Thanksgiving! Let’s go with the Lions to shock the world!
Buffalo Bills 24
Detroit Lions 27 (+9.5)
Nation, what is your pick for Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills?