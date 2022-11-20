Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills point spread released

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions host the Bills on Thanksgiving Day
  • The opening point spread has been released

Don’t look now, but after starting the 2022 season with a 1-6 record, the Detroit Lions have won three games in a row following their 31-18 win on Sunday over the New York Giants. Following the win, the Lions are now 4-6 on the season with a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Buffalo Bills staring them straight in the face. The Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills point spread has been released, and not surprisingly, the Bills are a healthy favorite.

This week's hottest stories
Michigan State coaches reportedly t...
Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills point spread

What is the Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills point spread?

Despite the Lions winning three games in a row, and having a home-field advantage on Thanksgiving Day, the Bills have opened as a 10-point favorite.

Yes, the Lions have defeated the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, and New York Giants in back-to-back-to-back weeks, but the Bills are an entirely different animal, as they are arguably the best team in the entire NFL.

It seems unlikely that the Lions will beat the Bills on Thanksgiving Day, but this is the NFL and crazier things have happened.

Nation, do you think the Lions will hang with the Bills on Thursday afternoon? Will they pull off the upset?

Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills point spread

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Dan Campbell Jeff Okudah Dan Campbell gives update on Jeff Okudah’s Thanksgiving Day availability
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills point spread
Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills point spread released
Detroit Lions News
Dan Campbell Jeff Okudah
Dan Campbell gives update on Jeff Okudah’s Thanksgiving Day availability
Detroit Lions News
Detroit Lions Win
NFL World reacts to Detroit Lions’ decisive victory over the Giants
Detroit Lions Notes
Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants
Detroit Lions Week 11: Third straight win, fell the Giants 31-18 🔥
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?