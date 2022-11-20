Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills point spread released

Don’t look now, but after starting the 2022 season with a 1-6 record, the Detroit Lions have won three games in a row following their 31-18 win on Sunday over the New York Giants. Following the win, the Lions are now 4-6 on the season with a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Buffalo Bills staring them straight in the face. The Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills point spread has been released, and not surprisingly, the Bills are a healthy favorite.

What is the Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills point spread?

Despite the Lions winning three games in a row, and having a home-field advantage on Thanksgiving Day, the Bills have opened as a 10-point favorite.

Yes, the Lions have defeated the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, and New York Giants in back-to-back-to-back weeks, but the Bills are an entirely different animal, as they are arguably the best team in the entire NFL.

It seems unlikely that the Lions will beat the Bills on Thanksgiving Day, but this is the NFL and crazier things have happened.

Nation, do you think the Lions will hang with the Bills on Thursday afternoon? Will they pull off the upset?