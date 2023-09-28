Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: How to Watch, Listen To, and Stream

We are less than six hours away from watching our Detroit Lions against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football! Many believe that the only way to watch tonight's game is if you have Amazon Prime, but if you live in the Detroit area, that is not the case. Here is all of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

How to Watch, Listen To, and Stream

What : Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Date: Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023

Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

8:15 p.m. EST Location: Lambeau Field – Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field – Green Bay, Wisconsin Television: FOX (if you are in local Detroit and Green Bay)

FOX (if you are in local Detroit and Green Bay) Streaming : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video Television Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, and T.J. Lang

Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, and T.J. Lang Point Spread: Detroit Lions by -1.5

Detroit Lions by -1.5 Over/Under: 46

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: HUGE NFC North Matchup

As game time approaches, fans have multiple options to follow the Detroit Lions as they take on the Green Bay Packers. Whether you prefer watching on FOX, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, or tuning in via radio, the excitement is building for this Thursday Night Football showdown.