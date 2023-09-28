Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: How to Watch, Listen To, and Stream

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: If you thought you need Amazon Prime to watch tonight's game, that may not be the case.

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: How to Watch, Listen To, and Stream

We are less than six hours away from watching our Detroit Lions against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football! Many believe that the only way to watch tonight's game is if you have Amazon Prime, but if you live in the Detroit area, that is not the case. Here is all of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

How to Watch, Listen To, and Stream
Detroit Lions Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers point spread

How to Watch, Listen To, and Stream

  • What: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers
  • Date: Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
  • Location: Lambeau Field – Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • Television: FOX (if you are in local Detroit and Green Bay)
  • Streaming: Amazon Prime Video
  • Television Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung
  • Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
  • Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, and T.J. Lang
  • Point Spread: Detroit Lions by -1.5
  • Over/Under: 46

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Game Details: The Detroit Lions are set to face off against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. The game is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, with a kick-off time of 8:15 p.m. EST. It will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
  2. Viewing Options: For those in the local Detroit and Green Bay areas, the game will be broadcast on FOX. However, if you're not in the local regions, you can catch the action on Amazon Prime Video. The television announcers for the game are Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung.
  3. Radio and Betting Info: If you prefer to listen to the game, it will be available on 97.1 The Ticket, featuring announcers Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, and T.J. Lang. Additionally, the point spread favors the Detroit Lions by -1.5, with an over/under set at 46.

Bottom Line: HUGE NFC North Matchup

As game time approaches, fans have multiple options to follow the Detroit Lions as they take on the Green Bay Packers. Whether you prefer watching on FOX, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, or tuning in via radio, the excitement is building for this Thursday Night Football showdown.

