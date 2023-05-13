Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 2024? DraftKings releases the odds

By now, there is no doubt that you have heard about how the Detroit Lions will open up their 2023 season on the road against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. As soon as that matchup was revealed, the thought entered my head that the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs on opening night could potentially be a preview of Super Bowl 2024. Now, you may think I am jumping the gun a bit with that thought, but the folks over at DraftKings have released the odds for the Super Bowl 2024 exact result and the Lions vs. Chiefs are included in the potential matchups.

Key Points

The Detroit Lions opening their 2023 season against the Kansas City Chiefs sparks speculation of a potential Super Bowl matchup in the future.

DraftKings has released odds for the exact results of Super Bowl 2024, including the scenarios of the Chiefs beating the Lions and the Lions beating the Chiefs.

Those who believe the Lions will emerge victorious in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs can place a $100 bet that would potentially yield a $10,000 payout.

Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 2024?

DraftKings has released the odds for the Super Bowl exact results and as you can see below, the Chiefs beating the Lions and the Lions beating the Chiefs are both included.

- Advertisement -

Chiefs over Lions (+5500)

Lions over Chiefs (+10000)

What this means is that if you believe the Lions will beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, a $100 bet would pay out $10,000.