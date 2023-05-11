If you just woke up (you are lucky), you may not have heard yet it will be the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season. In fact, that game will be the first NFL regular season game and it will be played on Thursday Night Football on September 7th at Arrowhead Stadium. Now that the matchup has been made official, the opening point spread has been released.

Key Points

Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs point spread released

Bottom Line: The Lions have a tough opener

There is no question about it that on paper, a road matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs is the toughest game on the Lions' 2023 schedule. That being said, you can bet Dan Campbell will have his squad ready to roll for this primetime matchup against the defending Super Bowl Champions!