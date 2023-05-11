Merch
Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs point spread released

By W.G. Brady
If you just woke up (you are lucky), you may not have heard yet it will be the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season. In fact, that game will be the first NFL regular season game and it will be played on Thursday Night Football on September 7th at Arrowhead Stadium. Now that the matchup has been made official, the opening point spread has been released.

  • The opening point spread for the Week 1 matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs has been released, with the Chiefs being listed as a 7-point favorite at home according to DraftKings.
  • The game between the Lions and the Chiefs is the first NFL regular season game of the 2023 season and will take place on Thursday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7th.

The Lions vs. Chiefs opening point spread has been released, and the Chiefs are currently listed by DraftKings as a 7-point home favorite.

Bottom Line: The Lions have a tough opener

There is no question about it that on paper, a road matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs is the toughest game on the Lions' 2023 schedule. That being said, you can bet Dan Campbell will have his squad ready to roll for this primetime matchup against the defending Super Bowl Champions!

