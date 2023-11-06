Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers way too early prediction

Week 10 of the NFL slate features a Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers clash. The Chargers (3-4) will host the NFC-leading Lions (6-2) at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles at 4:05 EST on Sunday. This will be a game that really tests the theory that the Lions' defense can stand up to a team that features a really good quarterback in Justin Herbert.

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers a quick breakdown

Much of the Chargers' problems this season, and their sub-.500 record, stems from the fact they are giving up as many points per game as they're scoring. It's really hard to be consistently good when it's literally a toss-up between whether the offense can outscore the amount of points the defense is giving up. Their secondary is giving up the most yards per game, but to be fair they've faced the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs already this season. But, it's a primed opportunity for Jared Goff to take over the game and battle with Herbert.

Let's make a prediction

With the Lions coming off of a bye and traveling to the West Coast, there's reasonable expectation to expect a slow start to the game. There could be a lot of sloppiness in the first few drives offensively, and also reason to believe the Lions will actually be playing from behind in this game. This game is going to come down to the Lions' ability to come out of halftime and put points on the board, something they've struggled with this season. The Chargers game on paper is one of the few losses potentially over the second-half of the season, and it seems likely it'll happen this week, leaving the Lions 6-3, losing a close one by a score of 31-30.