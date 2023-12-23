Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to watch, listen to, and stream (Prediction Included)

Here we go! On Christmas Eve, the Detroit Lions will have a golden opportunity to do something they have not done in three decades when they take on the Minnesota Vikings. With a win, the Lions would clinch the NFC North Championship, guaranteeing they would host a playoff game at Ford Field. It would be the first time they won their division since winning the NFC Central back in 1993. Here is all of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday's game between the Lions and Vikings.

Game Information

What : Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

: Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions When : Sunday, December 24, 2023

: Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time : 1:00 p.m. ET

: 1:00 p.m. ET Where : U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota) Television Option : FOX

: FOX Streaming Options : NFL+ Premium, YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu

: NFL+ Premium, YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu Radio Options : 97.1 The Ticket (Click here for a full list)

: 97.1 The Ticket (Click here for a full list) Television Announcers : Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake Radio Announcers : Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang Point Spread: Lions -3, per DraftKings Sportsbook

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Game Details: The upcoming game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions is scheduled for Sunday, December 24, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Viewing and Listening Options: Fans can watch the game on FOX and stream it via NFL+ Premium, YouTube TV, Sling, and Hulu. For radio listeners, the game will be broadcast on 97.1 The Ticket, with other options available. The television and radio broadcasts will be led by Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake, Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, and T.J. Lang. Game Predictions and Point Spread: The Lions are currently favored to win with a point spread of -3, per DraftKings Sportsbook. My prediction suggests a close but victorious game for the Lions, with a predicted score of Detroit Lions 24, Minnesota Vikings 20.

Prediction: We Are The Champions!

Winning a division game on the road is never an easy thing to do, but that is exactly what the Detroit Lions will have to do if they want to win their first division title in three decades. On paper, the Lions have the better quarterback, the better offense, the better head coach, and they want nothing more than to fly back to Detroit with a championship in hand. Folks, that is exactly what they are going to do on Christmas Eve!

Detroit Lions 24 Minnesota Vikings 20