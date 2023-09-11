Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks point spread takes huge shift

The Detroit Lions kicked off their 2023 season with a spectacular performance, securing a decisive victory against Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Looking ahead, the Lions are gearing up for their next game, a home matchup at Ford Field against the Seattle Seahawks. On Sunday, the Seahawks suffered a loss on their home turf, courtesy of Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. Initially, the Lions were favored by 3 points over the Seahawks for the upcoming game, but there has been a shift in the odds.

What is the new Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks Point Spread?

Per the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Detroit Lions have now emerged as a 5.5-point favorite in their upcoming clash against the Seattle Seahawks. Additionally, the over/under for the game is presently set at 50.5 points. It's worth noting that in 2022, these same two teams faced off at Ford Field, with the Lions initially opening as a 6-point favorite. However, the odds shifted to Lions -4.5 when it was revealed that Tracy Walker would be out for the season, and both D'Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown were sidelined due to injuries.

What Happened When the Lions Played the Seahawks in 2022?

Let's take a little stroll down memory lane to 2022 when the Lions locked horns with the Seahawks. Spoiler alert: It wasn't a great day for the Honolulu Blue and Silver. Seattle managed to eke out a 45-42 victory, leaving the Lions and their fans wanting more.

Now, let's dissect that game. The Lions found themselves in a bit of a pickle, trailing 38-23 as they headed into the dreaded fourth quarter. But hey, they're the Lions, right? They decided to add some late drama by outscoring the Seahawks 22-10 in that final stanza.

Jared Goff, our man under center, had himself a day. He completed 26 of 39 passes for a whopping 378 yards, notching four touchdowns while suffering one interception. You'd think with an offensive performance like that, we'd be talking about a Lions win.

But here's the kicker – our defense didn't hold up their end of the bargain. They were torched by the Seahawks, giving up a jaw-dropping 555 yards of offense. Ouch. So, there you have it, a game that left us with mixed feelings and plenty of “what-ifs.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: One Week A Time

