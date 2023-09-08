Patrick Mahomes calls loss to Detroit Lions ‘Embarrassing'

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl Champions and 5-point favorites, suffered an unexpected 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions in the NFL season opener. Following the game, Chiefs MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who tossed his first interception ever in a Week 1 game, called the loss “embarrassing.”

What did Patrick Mahomes Say?

Mahomes made it clear that any time he loses a football game, he is embarrassed.

“It’s embarrassing for me to lose any time,” Mahomes said after the game.

“Like I said after the ring ceremony, I’ve moved on to the next season,” he continued. “Obviously, it’s cool for the fans to be able to see the banner and drop in at Arrowhead Stadium. But this is a whole new year, and I think I know that, and we are trying to win another Super Bowl, and this is obviously not the way we wanted to start. So any time I lose, I’m embarrassed. So I’m going to try to get better so I don’t lose more as the season goes on.”

Why it Matters

Mahomes' response underscores the high standards set by the Chiefs and their determination to win every single game they play. That being said, the Lions have now won nine of their last 11 games, so they are no slouch.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Kansas City Chiefs, despite being favored, suffered a 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions in the NFL season opener. Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs' star quarterback, expressed his disappointment at the defeat, emphasizing his determination to improve. Mahomes maintained his focus on winning another Super Bowl, despite a challenging start to the season.

Bottom Line – Sorry, Patrick

The Detroit Lions went into Thursday's game with the expectation to win, and that is exactly what they did. For those of us who have been following along, it should not come as a surprise that head coach Dan Campbell had his team ready to roll. After all, they have been rolling for quite a while now. Up next for Patty Mahomes and the Chiefs? The Jacksonville Jaguars.