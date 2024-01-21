Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to watch, listen to, and stream (Prediction Included)

After defeating the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 in the first-ever playoff game to be played at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions will now host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round. If the Lions can defeat the Bucs, they will advance to the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers. That game will take place in San Francisco next Sunday beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. That said, let's take a look at all of the information you will need to watch, listen to, and stream today's game against the Buccaneers.

Game Information

What : Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers When : Sunday, January 21, 2024

: Sunday, January 21, 2024 Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Where : Ford Field – Detroit, Michigan

: Ford Field – Detroit, Michigan Television Option : NBC

: NBC Streaming Options : NFL+ and Peacock

: NFL+ and Peacock Radio Options : 97.1 The Ticket (Click here for a full list)

: 97.1 The Ticket (Click here for a full list) Television Announcers : Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark Radio Announcers : Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang Point Spread: Lions -6, per DraftKings Sportsbook

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

High-Stakes Rematch: The Detroit Lions are set to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round at Ford Field. The Lions previously defeated the Buccaneers 20-6 in October. However, both teams have evolved since then, making this a potentially different and more intense matchup. Game Day Details: The critical playoff game is scheduled for Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. ET at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Fans can watch the game on NBC, stream it on NFL+ and Peacock, or listen to it on 97.1 The Ticket, with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark as TV announcers and Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, and T.J. Lang on radio. Lions' Favorable Odds and Predictions: The Detroit Lions are favored by 6 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The prediction for the final score is a Lions victory with a score of 31-20. This prediction takes into account the Lions' strengthened lineup since the last matchup and the intense home-field advantage at Ford Field, where the crowd is expected to be exceptionally loud and supportive.

Final Score Prediction

Back in October, these same two teams played in Tampa Bay with the Lions walking away with a 20-6 victory. But were those teams REALLY the same as they are now? The Buccaneers are certainly playing better football, but the Lions are also very different as they were without Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson for that game, not to mention, David Montgomery was injured after just six touches. Folks, Ford Field is going to be LOUD LOUD on Sunday afternoon, and, let's face it, this Lions team is on a freaking mission!

Detroit Lions 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20