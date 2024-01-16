Looking ahead to Detroit Lions next opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers sail to Ford Field for Divison Round showdown

Looking ahead to Detroit Lions next opponent: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on deck after their win over the Eagles.

The Detroit Lions engaged in a high-scoring showdown in Sunday's Wild Card playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams and former franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford, eventually securing a thrilling 24-23 victory at Ford Field to exorcise demons of the past and win their first playoff game since the 1991 season. And now, the Lions know their next opponent, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading to Detroit after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles last night.

The Lions won a shootout against the Rams

The Lions ignited the game with a strong start, consistently finding the end zone early on. In their first three offensive possessions, they showcased their offensive prowess. Quarterback Jared Goff had an impressive performance, completing 22 of 27 passing attempts for 277 yards and a touchdown. Notably, the touchdown pass was thrown to tight end Sam LaPorta on a fourth-and-goal attempt.

Meanwhile, the defense took charge for the remainder of the game, stifling former Lions fan favorite Matthew Stafford as they sought to seize the lead in the late stages.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Eagles on Monday

The Buccaneers proved to be no match for the Eagles at Raymond James Stadium. The host Bucs easily outplayed their opponents, securing a 32-9 victory and earning the right to advance to the Motor City for a divisional showdown next week.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was impressive, amassing a total of 337 yards with three touchdowns. David Moore, Chris Godwin, and Trey Palmer led the way in the air for Tampa Bay, each catching touchdown passes.

DAVID MOORE, WHAT A SOLO EFFORT FOR THE TD 😱 #PHIvsTB pic.twitter.com/Q3T8YpYM18 — ESPN (@espn) January 16, 2024

MAYFIELD. PALMER. TOUCHDOWN. 🚨



The Bucs take a 25-9 lead. pic.twitter.com/Ha6LPd1Vru — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 16, 2024

Meanwhile, Jamel Dean lead Tampa Bay's defense with 10 total tackles, nine of them being of a solo effort, while Lavonte David added five.

The Detroit Lions defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night in Detroit, winning their 1st playoff game since the 1991 season and earning the right to host another playoff game The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, meaning they are now headed to Ford Field for a showdown this coming Sunday night Jackson's sudden retirement leaves the Lions RB3 position open, with Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson, and Mohamed Ibrahim now competing for the spot.

Bottom Line: Bring on the Bucs

The Lions' postseason victory has been a long-awaited moment for fans, with many not even alive the last time the franchise secured such a win. Older generations of fans, who had grown weary of wondering if they would witness postseason success in their lifetimes, are now celebrating the Lions' tremendous accomplishment.

But the work isn't finished. Detroit certainly can't overlook the Bucs, especially after what they did to the Eagles, whom many analysts had listed as a Super Bowl favorite.