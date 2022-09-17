Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders preview and prediction

The Detroit Lions will take another crack at getting the most challenging win of the season, the first one, as they welcome the Washington Commanders to Ford Field this Sunday.

The Commanders celebrated their first victory of the season in their home opener over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, and they will look to continue beating on the basement of the 2021 NFL season.

“Momma, I’m moving out!” Here is my preview of the Lions’ Week Two matchup with Washington and a thrilling prediction.

Washington Commanders Scouting Report

I don’t know about everyone else, but I have one team in each sport that I feel is agonizing to watch unless they’re playing my squad. That list would include the Philadelphia Phillies, New Orleans Pelicans, and, you guessed it, the Washington Commanders. Maybe it’s the colors; perhaps it’s the dumpy stadium; maybe it’s Dan Snyder. Whatever the case, I can’t get behind wasting four hours of my life watching them. Except for this week, I must. Let’s take a gander at how the Commanders faired in Week 1.

The Commanders’ offense had plenty to be proud of but also a lot to be desired in their Week 1 victory. Carson Wentz made a very Carson Wentz debut for the Commanders tossing for 313 yards while finding three different targets for 4 TD passes. Wentz also threw two interceptions to the Jaguars’ defense, keeping Jacksonville in the game. Wentz ranks in the top 10 of each QB category coming into the Week 2 matchup, including interceptions. I expect Aaron Glenn to dial up a lot of pressure looks this weekend on a “deceptively quick” Wentz in the pocket.

The Commanders will hope to see a lot more from Antonion Gibson after a less than stellar performance on the ground from the half back in Week 1. On 14 carries, Gibson only posted 58 yards, failing to find the endzone. Gibson contributed a big way in the passing game, grabbing eight receptions for 72 yards. For my fantasy team, I’m entirely okay with Gibson rushing for 300 yds as long as he doesn’t see the endzone again this week during the process. I’m not sure how much the Lions’ rush defense can change in a week, but they better get the memo. I expect Gibson to touch the ball at least 20 times out of the backfield this Sunday.

On the defensive side of the ball for the Commanders, the secondary had a strong showing against the Jaguars. The brightest star was second-year safety, Darrick Forrest. Forrest was a menace to Trevor Lawerence and the Jaguars offense, racking up four solo tackles, 1 INT, and 1 FF. PFF also gave Forrest a 25.7 Passing Ratting Allowed. Goff will definitely have Forrest in his sights all game. The receiving unit and Goff need to be on the same page earlier to avoid costly drops and turnovers like we saw last week.

The Commanders also brought the pressure to Trevor Lawerence last week, bringing down the young QB two times in the backfield. The Lions’ strongest unit is a healthy offensive line; unfortunately, we are still waiting to see that for the first time this season. Even though the unit isn’t healthy, they only allowed a stellar Eagles defensive unit to sack Goff just once last week. With more news coming out of offensive line lingering injuries, the Commanders could send the house a few times on Sunday.

Predictions for Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders

Nothing comes easy in the National Football League. The Lions currently sit as 1.5-point favorites for the first time since that moron with a beard and pencil was reigning the sidelines. This is coach Campbell’s yard now, and the big dog is hungry. Something tells me this is the week the Lions see their first win of the young season. I think D’Andre Swift brings that fire from Week 1, with the passing game taking the next step to greatness. The defense brings the noise to Wentz, causing the veteran QB to be flustered and turn the ball over in crucial moments of the game. Give me Lions 27-21. Hallelujah, holy s&^%! Where’s the Kool-Aid?

Nation, do you think the Detroit Lions will pull off a victory over the Washington Commanders?