Detroit Lions win lotto, also make trade in Peter Kings’ final 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is just three days away and the winds seem to be changing when it comes to the Detroit Lions and the No. 2 overall pick.

Earlier today, Draft Kings released their latest odds for the No. 2 pick and Aidan Hutchinson is now the odds on favorite to go No. 2 to the Lions.

Also on Monday, Peter King released his final 2022 NFL Mock Draft and with the No. 2 overall pick, he has the Lions selecting Hutchinson.

Here is what King has to say about the pick. (King notes that he is hearing the Lions are “smitten” with Kayvon Thibodeaux but if Hutchinson is available, he cannot see them passing.)

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, edge, Michigan

“A real Dan Campbell player,” one NFL GM told me about the steadiest player in this draft. Campbell got a lot of people to chuckle when he talked about wanting players who want to bite kneecaps. It was his way of saying he wants guys who love football, who don’t take off plays, who won’t allow the Lions to be downtrodden anymore. Ask scouts about Hutchinson and they’ll tell you that’s how he played every one of his 43 career games in Ann Arbor.

Hutchinson is a different cat. He’s been journaling—hand-writing, not typing—since he was 4. Some days he writes what he wants to be, he told me. “Just telling myself that I’m limitless,” he said. “I have an infinite mindset. I have no boundaries. There’s no mountain that I can’t reach. That’s how I view myself and me playing football.” Tell me Dan Campbell’s not going to froth at the mouth if GM Brad Holmes has the chance to draft this 6-6, 260-pound 10-year starter.

Final note: Some late buzz about the Lions being smitten with Kayvon Thibodeaux and strongly considering him here. I just can’t see them passing on Hutchinson.

Then, King has the Lions trading the No. 32 overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for the No. 43 overall pick in 2022 and the Falcons’ second-round pick in 2023. With the No. 32 overall pick, he has the Falcons selecting QB Matt Corral.