Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown divulges big time goal for 2022

The Detroit Lions finished the 2021 season with a 3-13-1 record and the hope is that they make some huge improvements and compete for a playoff spot in 2022.

But Lions rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is shooting for the stars.

St. Brown recently spoke about his rookie season and his goals for 2022 and he said he wants to win the NFC North, which means they would go to the playoffs and have a shot to make a run at a Super Bowl.

“I think our biggest goal is to get in the postseason, to get in the playoffs. You can’t win a Super Bowl without getting into the playoffs,” St. Brown said.

“I think for us, we want to win the division. That’s obviously going to get you to the playoffs. So being able to win the division, make the playoffs — and once we make the playoffs, I think we’re just going to take it week by week. Try to win every game, but it’s going to take a lot of work to get there and we understand that,” St. Brown continued. “But, I think that’s our goal is to win the division, make the playoffs. And then once we make those playoffs, it’s a whole new season. Starting from scratch, you got to go week by week.”

Here is the video: