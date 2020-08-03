Detroit Lions WR Geronimo Allison explains his reason for opting out

On Sunday, reports surfaced that Geronimo Allison had become the second Detroit Lions player to opt-out of the 2020 season.

Following the news, Allison took to Instagram to explain his decision.

“One of the greatest joys of my life has been playing professional football. I wasn’t sure anything could ever top that until my wife and I welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world, just a few months ago. I reported to training camp as a new dad, hopeful to play this season.

“However, with still so much uncertainty around this very scary virus and the intense desire to protect the health and well-being of my family, I have decided to opt out of this season. I want to thank the Detroit Lions organization, the Ford Family, and the National Football League for allowing me to play the game I love and supporting me through this unbelievably difficult decision. I am looking forward to next season.”