Detroit Pistons’ Ausar Thompson already embracing Detroit’s sports culture

Ausar Thompson already embracing the rich sports tradition in Detroit is great to see

Ausar Thompson, a standout player from the City Reapers of Overtime Elite, was selected as the 5th overall pick in the 2023 Draft by the Detroit Pistons. During today's NBA Media Day, his remarks suggest he is already embracing and appreciating the vibrant sports culture in Detroit and also can't wait to get started.

Thompson comes to Detroit highly regarded

In his inaugural season with Overtime Elite, Thompson averaged 14.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game. His outstanding performance led to his inclusion in the All-OTE First Team the following year, as he maintained impressive averages of 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 2.4 steals per game.

He's enjoying his experience so far in Detroit

Thompson's early experiences in the Motor City have left him with a positive impression. He appears to be enjoying his time since officially joining the Pistons.

“I like how the city has deep roots,” Thompson said. “Everyone seems prideful. I went to a baseball game (presumably talking about the Tigers). They got killed, but fans were enjoying it.”

In addition to the arrival of new head coach Monty Williams, the selection of Ausar Thompson was made with the hope that he would be another valuable piece of the puzzle for the Pistons as they strive to climb back into the upper echelons of the NBA. Thompson joins a promising young core of players, including Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. Thompson has expressed admiration for Cunningham, noting that despite being only 22 years old, he possesses the qualities of a seasoned veteran.

“I feel like the first thing you notice about him is he doesn't seem like he's 22,” he said. “He seems like a 10-year vet.”

Thompson is eager to kick things off and has his sights set on a formidable challenge ahead.

“I want to guard the best player every night,” he declared.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Pistons made a significant move by selecting Ausar Thompson as the 5th overall pick in this year's NBA Draft. Thompson arrives in Detroit with a strong reputation for his potential to become an elite defensive player. In his short time as a Detroit Pistons pick, he has already begun to immerse himself in the passionate fanbase and rich sports culture of the Motor City.

Bottom Line: The sky is the limit for Thompson

Ausar Thompson already embracing what Detroit has to offer in terms of a passionate sports scene is great to see, and he'll certainly be well-received by fans if he puts on the work boots and gives it his all every night.

The Pistons will begin their preseason schedule on October 8 when they take on the Phoenix Suns.