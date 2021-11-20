Detroit Pistons C Isaiah Stewart suffers painful ankle injury [Video]

For a team already dealing with several injuries, this is the last thing they needed.
The Detroit Pistons lost Isaiah Stewart tonight against the Golden State Warriors after he suffered a painful-looking ankle injury.
Hopefully not a serious ankle injury. #Pistons@Dreamville_33 pic.twitter.com/z8OEUPehZ2
— Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) November 20, 2021
It was revealed soon after that his night is over:
Isaiah Stewart (right ankle) will not return.
— Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) November 20, 2021
We hope Beef Stew can return to action soon.