Detroit Pistons C Isaiah Stewart suffers painful ankle injury [Video]

For a team already dealing with several injuries, this is the last thing they needed.

The Detroit Pistons lost Isaiah Stewart tonight against the Golden State Warriors after he suffered a painful-looking ankle injury.

It was revealed soon after that his night is over:

We hope Beef Stew can return to action soon.

