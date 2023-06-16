Detroit Pistons Considering 5 Options With No. 5 Pick in 2023 NBA Draft

We are now less than one week away from the 2023 NBA Draft, and our Detroit Pistons will surely select Victor Wembanyama as the No. 1 overall pick. Wait, what?!?! The Pistons are not selecting No. 1 overall?!?! Do you mean to tell me that despite having what was by far the worst record in the league, they will have the No. 5 overall pick in next Thursday's draft? Ugh!!! So, who will the Pistons select at No. 5? James Edwards III of The Athletic has shared what he is hearing.

Detroit Pistons considering 5 options at No. 5

Edwards III released an article on Friday and he is reporting that he has heard the Pistons are considering five prospects for their No. 5 pick. Here is what Edwards III wrote:

So, the draft really begins with the Houston Rockets at No. 4, and then the Pistons will step to the plate next.

While Detroit must react to the Rockets’ decision at No. 4, I’m hearing the Pistons will be strongly considering five prospects with their selection if they stay put at No. 5: Amen and Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite), Cam Whitmore (Villanova), Jarace Walker (Houston) and Taylor Hendricks (Central Florida).

Bottom Line: Only Time Will Tell

You can bet that Pistons GM Troy Weaver knows exactly who he wants to select at No. 5, but as noted by Edwards III, who they ultimately select will depend on who goes off the board before they are on the clock. If either Brandon Miller (Alabama) or Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite) falls to No. 5 (unlikely), the Pistons would be wise to pounce. If not, they will probably select one of the five players listed above.