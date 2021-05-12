Detroit Pistons finalizing contract extension for coach Dwane Casey

The Detroit Pistons have made the decision to extend head coach Dwane Casey, according to multiple reports.
Casey’s initial deal with Detroit was originally set to expire after the 2022-23 season, but his extension keeps him here through 2024.
A former NBA Coach of the Year, Casey came to the Pistons in 2018 after several successful years with the Toronto Raptors, and helped lead the Pistons to a playoff spot in 2019. Through three years in the Motor City, Casey has amassed a record of 81-137 as the team is currently going through a rebuild.