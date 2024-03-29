Detroit Pistons G Quentin Grimes Out for Remainder of Season

Quentin Grimes Out for Remainder of Season

In a disappointing turn of events for the Detroit Pistons, guard Quentin Grimes will miss the rest of the season due to lingering muscle soreness related to a knee injury he suffered in January. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news.

Sources: Detroit Pistons guard Quentin Grimes will miss the rest of the season to rehab lingering muscle soreness related to knee injury suffered in January. No surgery required and bone bruise in knee has healed. Grimes will be eligible for an extension prior to next season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 30, 2024

Impact on the Pistons

Grimes began the 2023-24 season with the New York Knicks before being traded to the Pistons. Since joining the Pistons, he has played in six games, averaging 5.3 points and 2.3 assists in 19.2 minutes per game. His absence will be felt by the team as they navigate the remainder of the season.

The Bottom Line

The silver lining for Grimes is that no surgery is required for his recovery, and the bone bruise in his knee has healed. He will now focus on rehabilitating the muscle soreness to ensure he returns to full strength for the next season. Additionally, Grimes will be eligible for a contract extension prior to the next season, which could provide him with some security as he works towards his comeback.

The Pistons will have to adjust their lineup and strategy in Grimes’ absence as they look to finish the season strong and build momentum for the next year. Fans and the team alike will be hopeful for a swift and full recovery for Grimes, who has shown promise in his brief stint with the Pistons.