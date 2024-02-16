Detroit Pistons icon Chauncey Billups named a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Detroit Pistons icon Chauncey Billups has been named a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024!

Just over two decades ago, former NBA journeyman Chauncey Billups played a pivotal role in leading the Detroit Pistons to a remarkable upset victory in the 2004 NBA Finals against the heavily favored Los Angeles Lakers, earning Finals MVP honors for his exceptional performance. Now, Billups is receiving recognition for his illustrious career as he is named one of the finalists for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Chauncey Billups earned NBA Finals MVP of 2004

Billups, a journeyman before being traded to the Pistons before the 2002-2003 season, showcased his talents by averaging 21 points and 5.2 assists per game in the 2004 NBA Finals and was instrumental in leading the Pistons to victory over the Lakers. The following season, Billups played a key role in guiding the Pistons to a repeat appearance in the Finals, although they fell short against the San Antonio Spurs.

In a move that has been heavily scrutinized, Billups was traded to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Allen Iverson in the fall of 2008, considered by many as one of the worst blunders made by former general manager Joe Dumars.

After retiring from the NBA in 2014, Billups transitioned into broadcasting before venturing into coaching. He served as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers before accepting his current role as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Billups has been named a finalist for the Class of 2024

Along with former players like Vince Carter and Walter Davis, Billups was one of several finalists to be named for the Class of 2024:

BREAKING: Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups headline the 2024 Hall of Fame finalists! pic.twitter.com/El1goB7cyz — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) February 16, 2024

Voting will commence later this year, with the inductees set to be revealed at the Final Four in Phoenix on April 6.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Pistons icon Chauncey Billups has been named a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 He was a journeyman before finding a home with the Pistons, eventually being named the 2004 Finals MVP He retired from the NBA in 2014 and is currently the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers

Bottom Line: Congratulations, Mr. Big Shot!

Billups will always hold a special place in Detroit sports history for his invaluable contributions to the Pistons, rightfully earning the endearing nickname “Mr. Big Shot.” Pistons fans are continually reminded of his impact, with his jersey No. 1 proudly hanging from the rafters at Little Caesars Arena.

Congratulations to Chauncey Billups on this well-deserved honor!