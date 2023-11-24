Detroit Pistons Injury Update: Jalen Duren Scheduled to Return Vs. Indiana Pacers

Jalen Duren will be available for the Detroit Pistons tonight after battling an ongoing ankle injury.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

Much-needed help is on the way for the injury-plagued Detroit Pistons. After battling an injured ankle for the past several weeks, Jalen Duren is scheduled to return to action tonight against the Indiana Pacers.

Duren has missed the last five games by the Pistons to take time for recovery. He has been in and out of the lineup attempting to play through the pain of his nagging ankle. Head Coach Monty Williams sat Duren for some needed rest and believes he is ready to play tonight in the Pistons' final In-Season Tournament game.

Detroit has been badly short-handed at center since Duren's injury. They have relied on under-sized lineups with Isaiah Stewart playing minutes at center. The Pistons have also tried starting Marvin Bagley III in the frontcourt during Duren's absence.

The Pistons' 20-year-old-center has missed seven total games this season. Duren was averaging 18 points while grabbing 15.3 rebounds along with 2.6 blocks in his three healthy games. Since trying to play through injury, his numbers have dropped to 12.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks.

Healthy reinforcements have been returning for the Pistons in the middle of this losing streak. Isaiah Livers and Killian Hayes returned to the rotation on Monday after dealing with their injuries.

Bojan Bogdanovic has finally started practicing with the Pistons and could be on his way to return very soon. Detroit has been without their veteran stretch-forward since late last season. Bogdanovic is currently recovering from an injured calf strain but has been active on the court in his recovery.

Tipoff against the Pacers will be tonight at 7 P.M. at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This will be the first matchup between the two teams of the 2023-24 season.