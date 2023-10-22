Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Pistons Injury Update: Pistons to be without 2 key players for season opener.

The Detroit Pistons are gearing up for their season opener against the Miami Heat, but they will have to face this challenge without two key players. On Sunday, Pistons head coach Monty Williams told reporters that F Bojan Bogdanovic and G Monte Morris will be absent from the season's tipoff due to their respective injuries. This absence affects the team's offense, especially in terms of perimeter shooting and playmaking. While their daily progress is promising, Pistons fans will have to wait a bit longer for their return.

Why it Matters

Bogdanovic, the team's oldest player at 34, missed a significant part of training camp and the entire preseason due to a right calf strain. His absence is particularly notable due to his offensive contributions, averaging 21.6 points last season. Morris, who joined the Pistons in an offseason trade, also missed the entire preseason due to lower back spasms. Although there were hopeful signs during camp, fans will have to wait to see him in a Pistons jersey.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Pistons' key players, Bojan Bogdanovic and Monte Morris, will miss the season opener against the Miami Heat.
  2. Bogdanovic's absence is notable as the team's oldest player and a key contributor on both ends of the floor.
  3. Morris, acquired in the offseason, will have to wait to make his Pistons debut due to lower back issues.
Bottom Line: Adapting to Early Season Setbacks

Unfortunately, the Pistons will have to start off their 2023-24 season without their full roster as Bogdanovic and Morris will both sit out the season opener against the Heat. With that being said, as the Detroit Lions have done all season long, it will be a “Next Man Up” approach for the Pistons until they have a 100% healthy roster.

