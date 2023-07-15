Monty Williams makes hilarious comment while praising Ausar Thompson, Marcus Sasser

If you are familiar with the work of new Detroit Pistons head coach Monty Williams, you know he likes to make some pretty funny comments from time to time. During Friday's Summer League Game, Williams made a hilarious comment on ESPN while praising Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser, the Pistons' two first-round draft picks.

While speaking to ESPN, Williams made the following statement, which had me rolling!

“I’ve become a fan of Ausar and Sass. Their toughness, we saw it down the stretch. Those two guys just made play after play and played winning basketball, which is something that makes me want to take them home and arrange a marriage with my daughters.”

Key Points

The Pistons selected Thompson and Sasser in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft

Thompson and Sasser are currently playing on the Pistons Summer League team

Both players have been very impressive out of the gates

Williams made a hilarious comment on ESPN while describing the youngster

Bottom Line: The Future Seems Bright

Yes, it is just the Summer League, and yes, it is super early to make any judgments. But that being said, both Thompson and Sasser look like players who will be solid players for the Pistons for years to come. Don't believe me? Just ask Monty!