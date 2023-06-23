Detroit Pistons land Ausar Thompson with No. 5 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

While the Detroit Pistons missed out on the opportunity to draft French superstar Victor Wembanyama despite owning the worst record in the NBA, they still came into tonight's Draft with the 5th overall selection – and now they have their man. With the 5th pick, Pistons GM Troy Weaver selected Ausar Thompson from the City Reapers of Overtime Elite.

Thompson is a native of San Leandro, California and would play high school basketball at Pine Crest School in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He would soon earn All-Country honors after averaging 7.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Later on as a junior, he'd average 22.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while helping his team to the Class 4A state championship.

In his first year with the Overtime Elite, Thompson would average 14.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per game. He'd later bne named to the All-OTE First Team a year later after averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

Wrapping It Up: Welcome to Detroit, Ausar!

Ausar Thompson is the latest piece of the puzzle for the Pistons as they continue to work their way back up to the upper echilons of the NBA.

Welcome to Detroit, Ausar!