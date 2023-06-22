As the Detroit Pistons approach the 2023 NBA Draft, all eyes in the Motor City are on their fifth overall pick. NBA analyst Rashad Phillips joined the Stoney & Jansen show on Thursday, and he has weighed in on who he believes the Pistons should select with the No. 5 overall pick in tonight's draft.

Rashad Phillips reveals who Detriot Pistons should select in 2023 NBA Draft

If Pistons GM Troy Weaver chooses to retain the pick, rather than trading it, he will likely have several promising prospects to consider, including Cam Whitmore, Jarace Walker, Ausar Thompson, Amen Thompson, and Taylor Hendricks. Phillips, who you may remember as a star player at the University of Detroit, suggests that Whitmore and Hendricks are the most suitable choices for the Pistons.

“Looking at the roster construction, really think that either Taylor Hendricks or Cam Whitmore are the two players that really fit the roster,” NBA Draft analyst and former Detroit Mercy star Rashad Phillips told the Stoney & Jansen Show. “And given the new coach with Monty (Williams) as a developing type of guy, a culture builder, I think Cam Whitmore or Taylor Hendricks will be the right choice for Detroit.”

Phillips describes Whitmore as “a kid that plays a gritty style of basketball that kind of represents Detroit in itself. He’s explosive in transition, picks up on things really quickly and he’s a terrific kid.”

As far as Hendricks goes, Phillips says he can defend and knock down threes.

“He does a terrific job of switching out and guarding guys on the perimeter. He can knock down the three-point shot and he’s also a really good athlete,” said Phillips. “So I think both of those guys fit the culture that Monty is going to try to build there in Detroit.”

Bottom Line – A Draft Determination

As the Detroit Pistons stand on the cusp of making their selection at the No. 5 spot, the insights provided by Rashad Phillips shed light on the potential path they may take. Whitmore and Hendricks emerge as the primary contenders, offering distinct skill sets that align with the team's objectives. The Pistons must weigh factors such as immediate impact, long-term potential, and compatibility with their envisioned culture. By making an informed and astute choice, they can set the stage for a resurgence, signaling to fans and the league that they are building a team capable of competing at the highest level once again.