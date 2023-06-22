Detroit Pistons interested in trade for Tobias Harris

In advance of tonight's 2023 NBA Draft, Troy Weaver and the Detroit Pistons have been actively seeking a significant move. Recent reports indicate that the Pistons have reached out to the Philadelphia 76ers regarding a potential trade for veteran forward Tobias Harris, who once played for Detroit.

Detroit Pistons make inquiries about trade for Tobias Harris

The Philadelphia Inquirer states that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers have also expressed interest in Harris, but the Pacers seem to be the most interested party. Harris, who averaged 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds last season, experienced a slight dip in his performance compared to previous seasons.

- Advertisement -

“The Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Indiana Pacers have made inquiries about Harris’ availability, according to a source. Looking to add a veteran player, the Pacers are showing the most interest in the 10-year veteran. However, another source said the Sixers will only make a deal that would be hard to pass up. As a result, teams around the league believe the Sixers are overvaluing Harris and asking for “outrageous packages in return,” sources say.“

Key Points

The Pistons have made inquiries to the Philadelphia 76ers about a potential trade for Tobias Harris.

The Cavaliers and Pacers have also shown interest in Harris, with the Pacers demonstrating the most interest.

Harris averaged 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds last season, slightly lower than his previous performances.

The 76ers are looking to acquire draft capital and value Harris highly, seeking significant returns in trade negotiations.

A draft-night trade involving Harris is deemed unlikely due to the current circumstances.

Bottom Line – Exploring Possibilities

While the Detroit Pistons have reportedly expressed interest in reacquiring Harris, the path to completing a trade remains uncertain. The 76ers' high valuation of Harris and their desire for significant returns create potential roadblocks in negotiations. With the NBA Draft being just hours away, the landscape of trade discussions may evolve, but a trade occurring on draft night seems unlikely. Nevertheless, the Pistons' willingness to explore various options demonstrates their proactive approach to building a competitive team. Whether or not the trade materializes, the mere consideration of bringing back a familiar face reflects the team's commitment to strategic decision-making.