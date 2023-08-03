NBA writer Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World has suggested a daring trade proposal following Damian Lillard's trade request from the Portland Trail Blazers. Bitar puts forward a proposition that could see the Detroit Pistons gaining the seven-time All-Star in exchange for a trio of players and a pair of first-round draft picks.

Detroit Pistons land Damian Lillard in BOLD trade proposal

Here are the details of the trade proposed by Eddie Bitar:

Pistons Get: Damian Lillard

Trail Blazers Get: Killian Hayes, Bojan Bogdanović, Joe Harris, and 2024 and 2025 first-round picks

Bitar's argument is that such a trade could be beneficial for both teams. The acquisition of Lillard by the Pistons would significantly accelerate their rebuilding process, infusing their lineup with a proven superstar. Lillard's veteran presence and experience alongside the emerging talents of players like Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Isaiah Stewart could fast-track the Pistons' development and create a robust platform for future triumphs.

Why it Matters

However, despite the potential allure of this proposition, the chances of the Pistons successfully trading for Lillard seem slim. Lillard, hailing from Oakland, is reportedly eyeing a championship-level team. Even with Lillard on the team alongside promising talents like Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson, the Pistons would likely still face fierce competition in the East. Lillard has expressed his preference to be traded to the Miami Heat, and while he does not have a no-trade clause in his contract, the Blazers have the final say on where he ends up.

Key Points

NBA writer Eddie Bitar proposes a daring trade for Pistons to acquire Damian Lillard.

The proposal involves Pistons trading Killian Hayes, Bojan Bogdanović, Joe Harris, and 2024 and 2025 first-round picks for Lillard.

Pistons' trade for Lillard is unlikely as he prefers to compete for a championship and has expressed a preference to join Miami Heat.

Bottom Line – High Stakes in the Game of Trades

It is always fun to imagine a superstar coming to the Detroit Pistons, but is this a deal you would make? Yes, the Pistons may be better in the short term, but Lillard is not getting any younger, and giving up two future first-round picks in the deal may be too much to give up for a team that still would not contend for an NBA Championship in 2023-24.