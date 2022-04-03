Detroit Pistons make pair of roster moves, including waiving Chris Smith

According to the Detroit Pistons, they have made a pair of roster moves.
On Sunday, the Pistons announced they have signed forward Braxton Key to a two-way contract. In a related move, the team waived forward Chris Smith.
