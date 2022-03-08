in Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons release health update on Isaiah Stewart

The Detroit Pistons earned a thrilling victory over the Atlanta Hawks last night at Little Caesars Arena, their sixth win in the past eight games in a back and forth affair that featured 30 lead changes.

However, the news wasn’t all positive last night, as the Pistons lost Isaiah Stewart prior to the third quarter. Atlanta’s Clint Capela challenged a drive to the basket by Detroit’s Isaiah Livers, falling back and rolling over Stewart’s legs. Stewart immediately hobbled to Detroit’s bench and was assisted to the locker room by team personnel while not being able to put any weight on his knee.

Earlier this afternoon, the Pistons released a health update on Stewart, saying that he suffered a bone bruise and will be re-evaluated in a week.

In 56 games played this season, Stewart has averaged 8.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

