Detroit Pistons reveal full 2021-22 schedule

by

The Detroit Pistons have revealed their full 2021-22 regular season schedule and as you can see, they will open up on Oct. 20 at home against the Chicago Bulls.

The Pistons will welcome Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets to Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 18.

Which games are you most looking forward to?

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.