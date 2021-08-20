Detroit Pistons reveal full 2021-22 schedule

The Detroit Pistons have revealed their full 2021-22 regular season schedule and as you can see, they will open up on Oct. 20 at home against the Chicago Bulls.

The Pistons will welcome Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets to Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 18.

Which games are you most looking forward to?

Here's the Pistons' full schedule, equipped with 12 back-to-backs. Some NBATV games, too. pic.twitter.com/jHg0mIBMAx — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) August 20, 2021

With the help of our friends @Shopify & local businesses around Metro Detroit, we restored a house in our community for the 2021-22 NBA schedule release. Tickets: https://t.co/VCOr4wCYSr | #NoBrakes pic.twitter.com/AyxLinPye2 — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 20, 2021