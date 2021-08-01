Detroit Pistons rumored to be targeting trio of free agents

According to some rumors floating around, the Detroit Pistons are rumored to be targeting Tim Hardaway Jr., Nerlens Noel, and Kelly Olynyk when free agency begins.

Hardaway averaged a career-high 16.6 points per game in 2020-21, Noel averaged 5.1 points, and Olynyk averaged 19 points and 8.4 rebounds last season.

Nation, which of these players do you think the Pistons should be targeting?

