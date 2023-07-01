Day one of free agency saw the Detroit Pistons utilizing a significant portion of their cap space, although not making the splash some fans had hoped for. However, they did manage to make a couple of trades, acquiring experienced players Joe Harris and Monte Morris to bolster their roster. But the Pistons may not be done yet, as they should consider signing P.J. Wahington, Jalen McDaniels, or Torrey Craig.

3 Players Detroit Pistons could sign with mid-level exemption

It's worth noting that Detroit Pistons' mid-level exemption gives them room to maneuver and make further trades to reshape its roster. With an available exception of approximately $7.8 million, the Pistons have the opportunity to pursue additional free agents.

Several players still available in free agency could be potential targets for the Pistons using the mid-level exception. P.J. Washington (15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists in 73 games) could provide a boost at the power forward position. Another option is Jalen McDaniels (9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists in 80 games) who could add depth and contribute to the team's frontcourt rotation. Additionally, Torrey Craig (7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists), known for his defensive abilities and improved shooting, could fit seamlessly into the Pistons' roster, offering versatility on both ends of the court.

Key Points

The Detroit Pistons made trades to acquire Joe Harris and Monte Morris during free agency.

and during free agency. These trades provide the team with veteran shooters on expiring contracts.

The Pistons still have the mid-level exception to sign free agents and address their roster needs.

to sign free agents and address their roster needs. 3 players the Pistons could consider are PJ Wahington, Jalen McDaniels, and Torrey Craig.

The Bottom Line – Paving the Path to Success

In the wild world of NBA free agency, it ain't always about the big fish or making flashy headlines, my fellow Detroit Pistons faithful. Our team is taking a calculated approach, locking down seasoned players who bring valuable experience to the table. Sure, some fans might have wanted those big-ticket signings, but don't sleep on our moves. We still got that mid-level exception in our back pocket, and that means we can snag some serious talent to fill our needs and step up our game. Keep your eyes peeled as free agency rolls on, 'cause we're gonna see just how our Pistons utilize their resources to build a squad that's ready to rise up and shine. (Can you tell I am trying to have an optimistic attitude today?)