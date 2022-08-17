Detroit Pistons teal

Detroit Pistons teal jersey 2022-23 game dates released

by

The Detroit Pistons took major steps towards their future success in the 2022 NBA Draft, selecting 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 overall selection out of Purdue; they subsequently signed him to his first professional contract earlier today. Shortly afterward, Pistons GM Troy Weaver took things a step further by acquiring Jalen Duren in a trade with Charlotte.

Needless to say, the Pistons certainly have their eyes on the future as they re-work the franchise back into NBA contention. But as they’re looking ahead, the team has also made a major nod to the past with the reintroduction of the teal uniforms from the Grant Hill and Jerry Stackhouse era of 1996 to 2001.

The retro look is part of Detroit’s Classic Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 NBA season.

“To Pistons fans everywhere – we heard you, and this is for you,” said Mike Zavodsky, Chief Business Officer for the Detroit Pistons. “The teal jerseys represent a ‘colorful’ time in Pistons basketball and NBA history. We are thrilled to re-introduce the teal to a new generation of basketball fans, and can’t wait to see this version of Detroit Basketball suit up in them.”

Embed from Getty Images

And now, the select dates in which they’ll be wearing the teal have been released. According to Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa, the team will first wear them on October 28 at Little Caesars Arena when they host the Atlanta Hawks.

The full schedule:

Oct. 28 vs. Hawks
Oct. 30 vs. Warriors
Dec. 4 vs. Grizzlies
Dec. 18 vs. Nets
Dec. 20 vs. Jazz
Feb. 3 vs. Hornets
Feb. 4 vs. Suns
April 4 vs. Heat

The Pistons certainly appear to be a team on the rise, and they’ll be rocking some retro threads while doing so.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!
MUST READ:
Detroit Pistons: Biggest Roster Strengths & Weaknesses

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.