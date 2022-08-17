Detroit Pistons teal jersey 2022-23 game dates released

The Detroit Pistons took major steps towards their future success in the 2022 NBA Draft, selecting 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 overall selection out of Purdue; they subsequently signed him to his first professional contract earlier today. Shortly afterward, Pistons GM Troy Weaver took things a step further by acquiring Jalen Duren in a trade with Charlotte.

Needless to say, the Pistons certainly have their eyes on the future as they re-work the franchise back into NBA contention. But as they’re looking ahead, the team has also made a major nod to the past with the reintroduction of the teal uniforms from the Grant Hill and Jerry Stackhouse era of 1996 to 2001.

The retro look is part of Detroit’s Classic Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 NBA season.

“To Pistons fans everywhere – we heard you, and this is for you,” said Mike Zavodsky, Chief Business Officer for the Detroit Pistons. “The teal jerseys represent a ‘colorful’ time in Pistons basketball and NBA history. We are thrilled to re-introduce the teal to a new generation of basketball fans, and can’t wait to see this version of Detroit Basketball suit up in them.”

Embed from Getty Images

And now, the select dates in which they’ll be wearing the teal have been released. According to Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa, the team will first wear them on October 28 at Little Caesars Arena when they host the Atlanta Hawks.

Please enable JavaScript News Desk: Detroit Pistons Announce Return of the Teal Jerseys!

The full schedule:

Oct. 28 vs. Hawks

Oct. 30 vs. Warriors

Dec. 4 vs. Grizzlies

Dec. 18 vs. Nets

Dec. 20 vs. Jazz

Feb. 3 vs. Hornets

Feb. 4 vs. Suns

April 4 vs. Heat

The Pistons' teal dates next season: Oct. 28 vs. Hawks

Oct. 30 vs. Warriors

Dec. 4 vs. Grizzlies

Dec. 18 vs. Nets

Dec. 20 vs. Jazz

Feb. 3 vs. Hornets

Feb. 4 vs. Suns

April 4 vs. Heat The Grizzlies game will include a teal bucket hat giveaway. — Offseason O (@omarisankofa) August 17, 2022

The Pistons certainly appear to be a team on the rise, and they’ll be rocking some retro threads while doing so.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

