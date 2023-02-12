Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors 2/12 | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

Inside the Article:
The Detroit Pistons are set to take on the Toronto Raptors this Sunday, with both teams battling for a much-needed win. The Pistons, currently with a 15-42 record, are looking to turn their season around, while the Raptors, sitting at 26-31, are fighting to stay in the playoff race.
Raptors vs. Pistons Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, February 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Stadium: Scotiabank Arena
- TV Channel: NBA League Pass
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Why it Matters
This Sunday, the Pistons vs. Raptors game will have major implications for both teams' seasons. The Pistons, who have struggled this year, will be looking for a win to try and get their season back on track. Meanwhile, the Raptors are fighting to stay in the playoff race and will be looking for a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors – By the Numbers
Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons have a record of 15-42, making them 14th in the NBA Eastern Conference. Their last game was a 138-131 win against the San Antonio Spurs, and they will be facing off against the Raptors on Sunday, February 12th. The Pistons have a scoring average of 112.2 points per game, 24th in the league, while their opponents average 119.8 points per game, which is 29th in the league. The Pistons have a pace of 99.8, 12th in the league, and an expected win-loss record of 16-41, which is 28th in the league.
Toronto Raptors
The Toronto Raptors currently have a record of 26-31, making them 11th in the NBA Eastern Conference. Their last game was a 116-122 loss against the Utah Jazz, and they will be facing off against the Pistons on Sunday, February 12th. The Raptors have a scoring average of 113.1 points per game, which is 20th in the league, while their opponents average 112.4 points per game, 11th in the league. The Raptors have a pace of 97.4, which is 26th in the league, and an expected win-loss record of 30-27, which is 14th in the league.
The Bottom Line
This Sunday, the Pistons vs. Raptors game will be a crucial one for both teams, with the Pistons looking to turn their season around and the Raptors fighting to stay in the playoff race.
