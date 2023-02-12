Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors 2/12 | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Detroit Pistons are set to take on the Toronto Raptors this Sunday, with both teams battling for a much-needed win. The Pistons, currently with a 15-42 record, are looking to turn their season around, while the Raptors, sitting at 26-31, are fighting to stay in the playoff race.

Raptors vs. Pistons Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, February 12, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Stadium: Scotiabank Arena

TV Channel: NBA League Pass

Why it Matters

This Sunday, the Pistons vs. Raptors game will have major implications for both teams' seasons. The Pistons, who have struggled this year, will be looking for a win to try and get their season back on track. Meanwhile, the Raptors are fighting to stay in the playoff race and will be looking for a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors – By the Numbers

James Wiseman is OUT today vs. Raptors pending trade approval. @detsportsnation Tweet

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have a record of 15-42, making them 14th in the NBA Eastern Conference. Their last game was a 138-131 win against the San Antonio Spurs, and they will be facing off against the Raptors on Sunday, February 12th. The Pistons have a scoring average of 112.2 points per game, 24th in the league, while their opponents average 119.8 points per game, which is 29th in the league. The Pistons have a pace of 99.8, 12th in the league, and an expected win-loss record of 16-41, which is 28th in the league.

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors currently have a record of 26-31, making them 11th in the NBA Eastern Conference. Their last game was a 116-122 loss against the Utah Jazz, and they will be facing off against the Pistons on Sunday, February 12th. The Raptors have a scoring average of 113.1 points per game, which is 20th in the league, while their opponents average 112.4 points per game, 11th in the league. The Raptors have a pace of 97.4, which is 26th in the league, and an expected win-loss record of 30-27, which is 14th in the league.

The Bottom Line

This Sunday, the Pistons vs. Raptors game will be a crucial one for both teams, with the Pistons looking to turn their season around and the Raptors fighting to stay in the playoff race.

Remaining Games on the Detroit Pistons Schedule

DATE OPP TIME / TV VENUE Feb 12, 2023 at Toronto 3:00 pm Scotiabank Arena Feb 15, 2023 at Boston 7:30 pm TD Garden Feb 23, 2023 at Orlando 7:00 pm Amway Center Feb 25, 2023 Toronto 12:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Feb 27, 2023 at Charlotte 7:00 pm Spectrum Center Mar 1, 2023 Chicago 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Mar 4, 2023 at Cleveland 7:30 pm Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Mar 7, 2023 Portland 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Mar 9, 2023 Charlotte 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Mar 11, 2023 Indiana 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Mar 13, 2023 Indiana 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Mar 14, 2023 at Washington 7:00 pm Capital One Arena Mar 16, 2023 Denver 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Mar 19, 2023 Miami 6:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Mar 21, 2023 at Atlanta 7:30 pm State Farm Arena Mar 24, 2023 at Toronto 7:30 pm Scotiabank Arena Mar 27, 2023 Milwaukee 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Mar 29, 2023 at Oklahoma City 8:00 pm Paycom Center Mar 31, 2023 at Houston 8:00 pm Toyota Center Apr 2, 2023 at Orlando 6:00 pm Amway Center Apr 4, 2023 Miami 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Apr 5, 2023 Brooklyn 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Apr 7, 2023 at Indiana 7:00 pm Gainbridge Fieldhouse Apr 9, 2023 at Chicago 1:00 pm United Center