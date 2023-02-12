Merch
Pistons at raptors preview

Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors 2/12 | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

By Jeff Bilbrey

Inside the Article:

The Detroit Pistons are set to take on the Toronto Raptors this Sunday, with both teams battling for a much-needed win. The Pistons, currently with a 15-42 record, are looking to turn their season around, while the Raptors, sitting at 26-31, are fighting to stay in the playoff race.

Raptors vs. Pistons Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Stadium: Scotiabank Arena
  • TV Channel: NBA League Pass
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

Why it Matters

This Sunday, the Pistons vs. Raptors game will have major implications for both teams' seasons. The Pistons, who have struggled this year, will be looking for a win to try and get their season back on track. Meanwhile, the Raptors are fighting to stay in the playoff race and will be looking for a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors – By the Numbers

James Wiseman is OUT today vs. Raptors pending trade approval.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have a record of 15-42, making them 14th in the NBA Eastern Conference. Their last game was a 138-131 win against the San Antonio Spurs, and they will be facing off against the Raptors on Sunday, February 12th. The Pistons have a scoring average of 112.2 points per game, 24th in the league, while their opponents average 119.8 points per game, which is 29th in the league. The Pistons have a pace of 99.8, 12th in the league, and an expected win-loss record of 16-41, which is 28th in the league.

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors currently have a record of 26-31, making them 11th in the NBA Eastern Conference. Their last game was a 116-122 loss against the Utah Jazz, and they will be facing off against the Pistons on Sunday, February 12th. The Raptors have a scoring average of 113.1 points per game, which is 20th in the league, while their opponents average 112.4 points per game, 11th in the league. The Raptors have a pace of 97.4, which is 26th in the league, and an expected win-loss record of 30-27, which is 14th in the league.

The Bottom Line

This Sunday, the Pistons vs. Raptors game will be a crucial one for both teams, with the Pistons looking to turn their season around and the Raptors fighting to stay in the playoff race.

Remaining Games on the Detroit Pistons Schedule

Stream all games: FuboTV Free

DATEOPPTIME / TVVENUE
Feb 12, 2023at Toronto3:00 pmScotiabank Arena
Feb 15, 2023at Boston7:30 pmTD Garden
Feb 23, 2023at Orlando7:00 pmAmway Center
Feb 25, 2023Toronto12:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Feb 27, 2023at Charlotte7:00 pmSpectrum Center
Mar 1, 2023Chicago7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 4, 2023at Cleveland7:30 pmRocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Mar 7, 2023Portland7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 9, 2023Charlotte7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 11, 2023Indiana7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 13, 2023Indiana7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 14, 2023at Washington7:00 pmCapital One Arena
Mar 16, 2023Denver7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 19, 2023Miami6:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 21, 2023at Atlanta7:30 pmState Farm Arena
Mar 24, 2023at Toronto7:30 pmScotiabank Arena
Mar 27, 2023Milwaukee7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 29, 2023at Oklahoma City8:00 pmPaycom Center
Mar 31, 2023at Houston8:00 pmToyota Center
Apr 2, 2023at Orlando6:00 pmAmway Center
Apr 4, 2023Miami7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Apr 5, 2023Brooklyn7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Apr 7, 2023at Indiana7:00 pmGainbridge Fieldhouse
Apr 9, 2023at Chicago1:00 pmUnited Center
