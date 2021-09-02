Detroit Red Wings agree to terms with free agent C Carter Rowney

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free-agent C Carter Rowney.

From Detroit Red Wings:

Rowney, 32, was limited to 19 games with the Anaheim Ducks in 2020-21 due to injury, recording six points (0-6-6) and two penalty minutes. Rowney was coming off his two most productive NHL campaigns prior to last season, totaling 20 points (7-13-20) in 62 games with Anaheim in 2018-19 and nearly matching that the following year with 19 points (8-11-19) in 71 games in 2019-20. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound forward has skated in 223 NHL games since 2016-17 with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ducks, totaling 57 points (20-37-57) and 36 penalty minutes. Rowney also won a Stanley Cup championship with the Penguins as a rookie in 2016-17, chipping in seven points (3-4-7) in 27 regular-season games and adding three points (0-3-3) in 20 postseason contests.

