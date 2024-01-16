Detroit Red Wings announce latest health update on Patrick Kane

Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde has released the latest health update on Patrick Kane.

The Detroit Red Wings clinched a victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday evening, but the win was overshadowed by the loss of forward Patrick Kane. After sustaining two hits from Toronto's Pontus Holmberg, Kane departed shortly into the first period and was declared out for the remainder of the contest. Head coach Derek Lalonde has provided the latest update on Kane's status, saying he will not play in the next pair of games.

Kane was shaken up and was ruled out for the remainder of the game

Kane was forcefully checked into the boards by Holmberg, and subsequently, he was taken down by the same player, landing awkwardly on his hip. Wincing in discomfort, Kane promptly made his way down the tunnel towards the dressing room.

Here are the 2 plays leading up to Kane leaving the game pic.twitter.com/vZ7W4xILiy — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 15, 2024

The latest health update on Patrick Kane has been released

Following today's practice as the Red Wings continue preparations to face the Florida Panthers tomorrow night, head coach Derek Lalonde revealed that the full extent of Kane's injury is yet to be determined. Lalonde also stated that Kane won't be playing against the Panthers or in the subsequent game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

“It's a lower-body injury not related to his hip,” Lalonde explained. “He is not going to be available for this trip. We will get back to Detroit and have a better feel and have an update after the trip.”

Kane, who joined the Red Wings in late November, has seamlessly integrated into the team and proven to be a good fit with Detroit during his relatively short time with the organization so far.

“Kane has been beyond our expectations,” Lalonde said. “He is everything we hoped for and more. To be that healthy, if you will; to have that much jump in his game coming off that surgery has been pretty amazing. He has been a huge catalyst for our offense. It's disappointing we won't have him for a little bit because he is really start to take ownership of the group. He is a leader what with the success he has had in just career. Things have come along great with Patrick.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings won the Patrick Kane sweepstakes late last year, as he chose to sign with them after completing rehabilitation from offseason hip surgery He was hurt during Sunday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs and did not return Head coach Derek Lalonde has provided the latest health update on Patrick Kane, saying that his ailment isn't related to his hip and that he won't play in Detroit's next pair of games

Bottom Line: Let's hope Kane can return soon

As mentioned earlier, Kane has seamlessly adapted to the Red Wings, contributing significantly with 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in the 19 games he has played. He resembles the player who reached the 90-point mark just two years ago.

The upcoming clash between the Red Wings and the Panthers is scheduled for tomorrow night at 7:00 PM. Fans can catch the action with television coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.