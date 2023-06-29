Merch
Detroit Red Wings announce trio of Round 2 picks in 2023 NHL Draft

By W.G. Brady
On Wednesday night, many believed the Detroit Red Wings would make a trade in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft, but that was not the case as GM Steve Yzerman elected to use both the No. 9 and No. 17 picks. As you had probably heard, the Red Wings were slotted to make three consecutive trades in Round 2 at No. 41, No. 42, and No. 43. Instead, the Yzerman did select players at No. 41 and No. 42, but he then traded the No. 43 pick to the Nashville Predators for No. 47 and No. 147. All three of those picks are now in, and the Red Wings have selected a goalie and two defensemen.

Detroit Red Wings announce trio of Round 2 picks in 2023 NHL Draft

Here are the players the Red Wings selected in the second round of the NHL Draft. Stay tuned for our “Getting to Know You” articles on each of the Red Wings Round 2 picks!

Pick No. 41 – Trey Augustine – Goaltender

Pick No. 42 – Andrew Gibson – Defenseman

Pick No. 47 – Brady Cleveland – Defenseman

Getting to know the Detroit Red Wings No.41 Pick Trey Augustine

