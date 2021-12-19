Detroit Red Wings C Dylan Larkin records first-career hat trick [Video]

It may have taken a lot longer than most thought it would but Dylan Larkin has finally recorded his first-career hat trick for the Detroit Red Wings.

Take a look as Larkin scores his third goal of the evening on a breakaway.

Here are Larkin’s first and second goals of the game.

