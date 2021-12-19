Detroit Red Wings C Dylan Larkin records first-career hat trick [Video]

It may have taken a lot longer than most thought it would but Dylan Larkin has finally recorded his first-career hat trick for the Detroit Red Wings.

Take a look as Larkin scores his third goal of the evening on a breakaway.

First career hat trick for Dylan Larkin 🎩 The Red Wings captain scored his third goal of the game on a breakaway VIDEO: @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/BfbJ2p8YSj — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 19, 2021

Here are Larkin’s first and second goals of the game.