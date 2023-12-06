Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin credits ‘quiet confidence’ in win vs. Buffalo Sabres

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin scored twice last night against the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit's 6th win in their last 7 games.

The Detroit Red Wings secured another crucial set of points in the standings on Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres, despite a defensive lapse in the third period for the second consecutive game. Captain Dylan Larkin attributed the team's ability to prevail to their ‘quiet confidence' throughout the game.

The Red Wings led big early

Similar to their performance in Montreal earlier this week, Detroit swiftly gained momentum against the Sabres. Larkin secured the game's opening goal, batting the puck past goaltender Eric Comrie, a former brief Red Wing. Robby Fabbri continued his streak with his eighth goal of the season, while Moritz Seider (PP) and Michael Rasmussen added two more goals in the second period, extending Detroit's lead to 4-0.

Although Buffalo scored late in the second period and added two more goals in the third, sparking hopes of a comeback among their supporters at the KeyBank Center, Larkin solidified Detroit's win with a goal into the open net.

Larkin credits a “quiet confidence” for Detroit's win over the Buffalo Sabres

Despite lingering third-period challenges, the Red Wings' ability to maintain ‘quiet confidence' proved instrumental in securing their ultimate victory.

“Newsy (head coach Derek Lalonde) about it a lot, a quiet confidence,” Larkin said. “When things go sideways, we have a good foundation of character and guys who can calm it down. It's a good feeling, winning is contagious. When you feel good, you get used to those situations. It was closer than what we wanted, but two points is two points in this league.”

“The start was huge, and I think that the next step for us is to continue that. When we get up, we can't allow goals late in periods, and we've done that two games in a row. We need to keep our foot on the gas or play a more simple game and continue to play offense. You can't defend for 20 to 40 minutes in this League, teams are too good and they get feeling too good. That's what happened the last two nights.

Following the disappointing trip to Sweden in which Detroit gained only one of a possible four points, winning six of their last seven games has been big.

“Coming home from Sweden, we gelled really well,” Larkin said. “It's showing up on the ice, and we care about each other. We care about playing the right way, and it's a lot of fun right now.”

Bottom Line: Bring on the Sharks

The Red Wings are returning to Little Caesars Arena to face the San Jose Sharks, potentially marking the highly awaited debut of newly-signed forward Patrick Kane, who chose the Red Wings over numerous other interested teams.

The game on Thursday night will commence at 7:00 PM at Little Caesars Arena, airing on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket providing radio coverage