Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin says 5-3 win vs. Kings was ‘one of our better’ games

The impressive streak that the Detroit Red Wings find themselves on to start the new calendar year continued last night against the Los Angeles Kings, as they raced out to a 5-1 lead and withstood a 3rd-period comeback effort to hold on for a 5-3 win at Little Caesars Arena. And for captain Dylan Larkin, who scored twice, he believes it was one of their better games of the year.

The Red Wings built a lead and held on

Larkin started the scoring within minutes of the game's start, beating goaltender Cam Talbot from a challenging angle in the corner. However, Quentin Byfield swiftly equalized the game for Los Angeles with a power-play goal shortly thereafter.

The Red Wings then unleashed an offensive surge in the second period, netting four goals. Larkin tallied his second of the game, joined by goals from Robby Fabbri, Patrick Kane, and Andrew Copp.

Although Los Angeles added a pair of power-play goals in the third period, where they dominated play, goaltender Alex Lyon stood firm, aiding Detroit in securing the crucial two points.

According to Larkin, who had the support of his parents in the cheering sellout crowd at Little Caesars Arena, the game stood out as one of their better performances of the year.

“We're aware of what is going on (in the standings) and where we are,” said Larkin. “But I've said it before, we had a tough stretch before Christmas but we weren't totally out of it. We had a great trip out west and came home and played hard against Edmonton (overtime loss) and this was one of our better performances (Saturday) so it's great to see.”

For Kane, he appreciated the fact that his team was able to get rewarded for their efforts.

“You look at the team we're playing against, they're one of the better teams in the league and they've been great on the road,” Kane said. “To come out and get off to a good start through two periods is absolutely ideal. Everyone was ready to play and we've been trending in the right direction so it was nice to get rewarded here.”

Bottom Line: The work continues on Sunday

The Red Wings will have little time to enjoy their win from Saturday night, as their work will continue less than 24 hours later.

Detroit is set to face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday evening, with the game kicking off at 7:00 PM EST. Fans can catch the action on Bally Sports Detroit for television coverage. It will be Detroit's first game against Toronto since their 3-2 setback in Stockholm, Sweden back in November.