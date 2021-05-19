Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin’s full end-of-season presser [Video]

Sharing is caring!

The 2020-21 season was a rough one for Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin as he scored a disappointing nine goals and 14 assists in 44 games.

On Wednesday, Larkin met with the media for his end-of-season presser and he talked about how a cross-check to the back of his neck forced him to spend a couple of scary nights in the hospital.

From Detroit News:

“Anytime you’re dealing with the neck, it’s a little scary,” Larkin said Wednesday during an end-of-season media zoom chat. “I always believed I was going to be OK. It’s something minor that needs time to heal and that’s all you can ask for. I’m just resting and trying to do the right things so I can be ready to train here soon.

“I really do believe I got pretty lucky.”

“I spent a couple of nights in the hospital and that wasn’t fun. Came back home and I was on the couch,” Larkin said. “It was part of the game, part of what we do and what we sign up for. I’m just taking it day by day and I feel a lot better after the first couple of weeks. Moving around and feeling a lot better.

“I don’t have to have surgery. I just have to rest and let it heal and I’ll be ready to go for next season.”

Here is the full video from the presser.