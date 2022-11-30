Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings D Moritz Seider injured vs. Sabres

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
  • The Red Wings hosted the Sabres on Wednesday
  • Moritz Seider was injured and forced to the locker room

This is certainly not the news we wanted to have to pass along tonight. On Wednesday, during the Detroit Red Wings‘ matchup against the Buffalo Sabres, D Moritz Seider was injured and forced to go straight to the locker room. The injury took place in the second period when Seider was hit in the leg by a shot. He went straight down to the ice and he was clearly in a lot of pain. He had to be helped off the ice by his teammates.

UPDATE: Moritz Seider has returned to the game because he is a hockey player!

How has Moritz Seider fared so far this season?

So far during the 2022-23 season, Seider has two goals and nine assists in 21 games for the Red Wings. He is averaging 22:58 minutes per game.

We wish Seider the best, though he is a hockey player, so he could end up returning to the game! UPDATE: Moritz Seider has returned to the game because he is a hockey player!

