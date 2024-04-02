Detroit Lions Pass On Brock Bowers In 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Detroit Lions Pass On Brock Bowers?!?!

In a surprising twist, a recent 2024 NFL Mock Draft has the Detroit Lions bypassing a potential superstar for a less heralded prospect. Kyle Stackpole’s latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft for CBS Sports suggest the Lions will opt for cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry over tight end Brock Bowers, a decision that could be seen as a significant oversight.



Brad Holmes’ Draft Strategy: Talent Over Immediate Needs

Brad Holmes, the general manager of the Detroit Lions, has consistently emphasized his draft strategy of selecting the best available player, regardless of position. This approach has served the team well, focusing on talent over immediate needs. However, the recent mock draft seems to deviate from this philosophy, presenting a scenario where the Lions choose a cornerback, presumably to fill a gap, rather than the best player on the board.

An Easy Decision

While the Lions do have a need for a cornerback, passing on a talent like Brock Bowers would be a missed opportunity. Bowers has the potential to be a game-changer and could be regarded as the best player from the 2024 Draft class in the future. If he’s available at No. 29, Brad Holmes will likely stick to his best-player-available strategy and make what could be the easiest decision of his career.

The Bottom Line: Lions’ Strategy Shift or Missed Opportunity?

The Detroit Lions’ decision to pass on tight end Brock Bowers in favor of cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry in a recent mock draft could be seen as a deviation from their traditional draft strategy. While addressing positional needs is important, passing on a potential superstar like Bowers may not align with the team’s best-player-available philosophy. Only time will tell if this decision pays off for the Lions.